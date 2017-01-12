HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1,075,000 Stake in Xerox Corporation (XRX)

HighVista Strategies LLC maintained its position in Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,149 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xerox Corporation by 103.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,975,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,310,000 after buying an additional 6,081,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,253,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,235,000 after buying an additional 4,645,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,855,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,711,000 after buying an additional 4,290,807 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corporation by 71.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,134,000 after buying an additional 3,143,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corporation during the third quarter worth about $25,325,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 14,920,736 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. Xerox Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corporation will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Xerox Corporation’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Vetr lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.47 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Leslie F. Varon sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $33,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ursula M. Burns sold 74,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $711,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

