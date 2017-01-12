Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush Partners LP engages in the production of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. The Company reserves consist of Northern White sand, a resource existing in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States. It owns, operates and develops sand reserves and related excavation and processing facilities. Hi-Crush Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCLP. Cowen and Company upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $18.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) opened at 19.00 on Tuesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is a producer and supplier of monocrystalline sand. The Company is a limited partnership formed to acquire selected sand reserves and related processing and transportation facilities of Hi-Crush Proppants LLC. It operates in Frac Sand Sales segment. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

