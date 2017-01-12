Hess Corporation (HES) Position Held by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess Corporation were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,199,000 after buying an additional 370,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,333,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,815,000 after buying an additional 505,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Hess Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,318,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,813,000 after buying an additional 250,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hess Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,274,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,185,000 after buying an additional 1,045,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hess Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,951,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,597,000 after buying an additional 138,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) traded down 4.84% during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 16,844,931 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.43 billion. Hess Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hess Corporation had a negative net margin of 63.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post ($5.08) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hess Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Hess Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KLR Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Corporation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other news, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $237,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $152,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its segments include E&P, which is engaged in the sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, and Bakken Midstream, which provides services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, located in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

