Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post ($4.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 10,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

