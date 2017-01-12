Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Yesterday Heron released positive Ph 2 abdominoplasty data for HTX-011.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Leerink Swann set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at 12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post ($4.51) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $451,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

