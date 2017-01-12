Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Herbalife LTD. were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 688,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,791,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after buying an additional 51,691 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 988.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 1,493,113 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,511,000 after buying an additional 75,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife LTD. by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) traded down 1.2230% during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.1317. 66,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2452 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Herbalife LTD. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $72.22.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Herbalife LTD. had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1,018.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife LTD. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,832,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.70 per share, with a total value of $100,232,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,056,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,136,598.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. The Company’s segments include North America; Mexico; South & Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

