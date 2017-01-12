Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.28.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.30 Per Share

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,068 shares. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $142.64 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $375,094.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.41 per share, with a total value of $151,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,039 shares in the company, valued at $308,724.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company’s segments include healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment aggregates its global dental, animal health and medical operating segments.

