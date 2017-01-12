Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Earns “Marketperform” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their marketperform rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) traded down 1.99% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,250 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $49.15.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Douglas J. Horstmann sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $386,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 105.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $1,848,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 560,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 44,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

