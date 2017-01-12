H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Position Maintained by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.41% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 438.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) traded down 2.09% during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,020 shares. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $774.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO Bradley W. Barber bought 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,110.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,383.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,078 shares in the company, valued at $680,459.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company rents, sells and provides parts and services support for approximately four core categories of specialized equipment, such as hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

