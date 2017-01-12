HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HDFC Bank Limited were worth $118,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited during the second quarter worth about $154,221,000. Johnston Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 61.0% in the third quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 863,370 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,312,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,798,000 after buying an additional 715,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,781,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,558,000 after buying an additional 660,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,769,000 after buying an additional 502,672 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) opened at 63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.45 and a beta of 1.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-position-reduced-by-morgan-stanley/1149251.html.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HDFC Bank Limited in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About HDFC Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.