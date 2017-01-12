Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6,021,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 76,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 97,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 267.6% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 112,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) traded up 0.706% during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.406. 266,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.592 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.32 and a 52 week high of $192.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/hartford-investment-management-co-has-6021000-stake-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb/1150017.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $188.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America Corporation cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.