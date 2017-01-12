Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,281.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 398.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. 999,502 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $87.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.37.

In other Cardinal Health news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $15,540,863.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 682,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,635,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

