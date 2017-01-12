Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 681 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 67,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 547.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) traded down 0.740% during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.901. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,817 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.774 and a beta of 1.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.27 and a 52-week high of $133.21.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $134.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets set a $143.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $510,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

