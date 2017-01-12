GVO Asset Management Ltd Maintains Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

GVO Asset Management Ltd maintained its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,573 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.4% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 829.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $797.67 and its 200 day moving average is $786.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $839.00. The firm has a market cap of $571.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $907.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

