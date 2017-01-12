Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) opened at 8.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $120,000. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

