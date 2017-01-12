Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Grifols, from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Grifols, (NASDAQ:GRFS) traded up 0.12% on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 305,931 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.17. Grifols, has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Grifols, by 22.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,140,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,079,000 after buying an additional 3,465,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grifols, by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,514,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after buying an additional 723,592 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Grifols, by 70.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,366,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,409,000 after buying an additional 6,375,415 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Grifols, by 122.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,680,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 4,774,171 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grifols, by 1,651.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,273,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,646,000 after buying an additional 4,029,834 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

