Green Dragon Gas’ (GDG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Green Dragon Gas Ltd. (LON:GDG) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on the stock.

Green Dragon Gas (LON:GDG) traded down 4.52% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.09. The firm’s market cap is GBX 242.15 million. Green Dragon Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 155.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 300.10.

Green Dragon Gas Company Profile

Green Dragon Gas Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of coal bed methane in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The coal bed methane operations in the PRC are conducted through production sharing arrangements with China United Coal Bed Methane Corporation Ltd.

