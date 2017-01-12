Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $37,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,136,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,348,000 after buying an additional 1,697,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,099,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,629,000 after buying an additional 1,717,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,782,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,793,000 after buying an additional 1,149,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Plains Energy by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,927,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 846,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,683,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after buying an additional 356,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) opened at 27.41 on Thursday. Great Plains Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Great Plains Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Great Plains Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on Great Plains Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Great Plains Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company does not own or operate any assets other than the stock of its subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO).

