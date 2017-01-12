Grant Foley Buys 129 Shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) insider Grant Foley bought 129 shares of CMC Markets Plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($183.55).

Grant Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Grant Foley bought 81 shares of CMC Markets Plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($183.22).

On Monday, November 7th, Grant Foley bought 74 shares of CMC Markets Plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($182.68).

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) opened at 123.10 on Thursday. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.95 and a 12 month high of GBX 293.60. The stock’s market cap is GBX 353.50 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 2.98 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded CMC Markets Plc to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.83) target price on shares of CMC Markets Plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CMC Markets Plc Company Profile

CMC Markets plc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of online and mobile trading servicing both retail and institutional clients. The Company enables clients to trade over 10,000 financial instruments, including indices, commodities, foreign exchange (FX) and equities through its trading platform.

