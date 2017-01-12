Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $51.00 price objective on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,149 shares. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

WARNING: “Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/granite-construction-incorporated-gva-now-covered-by-canaccord-genuity/1149668.html.

In related news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $217,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Francis Donnino sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $151,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. Its Construction segment performs construction management, as well as various civil construction projects with a portion of the work focused on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities and other infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.