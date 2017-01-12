Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Position Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 218.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPT. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) traded down 0.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 165,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm’s market cap is $3.81 billion. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.54.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.92 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Black bought 97,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,056.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

