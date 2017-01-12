Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Upgrades E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) to “Buy”

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 1.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 833,827 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.72. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm earned $486 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-upgrades-etrade-financial-corporation-etfc-to-buy/1149964.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.