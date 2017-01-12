GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy, Inc. is engaged in the designing and development of cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company’s products include domain, hosting and presence and business applications. GoDaddy, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) opened at 35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.09 billion. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business earned $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 39,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $1,389,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,443.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,355 shares in the company, valued at $369,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 194.2% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. now owns 14,267,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,990,000 after buying an additional 9,418,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 60.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,238,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,719,000 after buying an additional 4,609,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,006,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,941,000 after buying an additional 798,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 60.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,725,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,381,000 after buying an additional 1,786,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,445,000.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. The Company operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

