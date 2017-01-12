Global Payments Inc. (GPN) PT Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.73% on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. 61,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $817.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post $3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $461,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,460,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 79.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

