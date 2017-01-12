Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) opened at 20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock’s market cap is $475.43 million. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Gladstone Commercial Corporation news, CFO Michael Sodo acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation by 73.6% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing office and industrial properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. The Company’s portfolio of real estate is leased to a section of tenants ranging from small businesses to large public companies.

