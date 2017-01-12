Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) opened at 9.53 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Corporation has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.00. Gladstone Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 93,334 shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $832,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 321,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,161. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth $109,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 126.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/gladstone-capital-corporation-glad-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07/1149141.html.

Gladstone Capital Corporation Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.