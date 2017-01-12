GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (GVDBF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,350.00.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 (NASDAQ:GVDBF) opened at 1842.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,782.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,966.76. GIVAUDAN SA CHF10 has a 12 month low of $1,714.32 and a 12 month high of $2,138.98.

