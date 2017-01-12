Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. 7,041,993 shares of the company were exchanged. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $103.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-given-buy-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus/1150300.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 146,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.7% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.