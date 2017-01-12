Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) traded up 0.020% on Wednesday, reaching $25.005. 223,242 shares of the company traded hands. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.560 and a beta of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm earned $715 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.97 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel. The Company’s segments include Printwear and Branded Apparel. It offers T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. It markets its products through approximately two main distribution channels.

