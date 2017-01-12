Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 336,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.22. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.60 million. Genesis Energy, L.P. had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/genesis-energy-l-p-gel-downgraded-by-wells-fargo-company-to-market-perform/1150384.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 264.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,233,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after buying an additional 49,147 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,713,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $7,114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,385,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 285,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 417,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy, L.P.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through five segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.