General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,204,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $21,351,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 117,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.451% on Thursday, hitting $61.255. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,615 shares. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.873 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/general-mills-inc-gis-position-boosted-by-dnb-asset-management-as/1150115.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, set a $65.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.