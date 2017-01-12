Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 46,018 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Garrison Capital has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

In other Garrison Capital news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,928,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 275.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 210,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

