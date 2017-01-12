Gamestop Corporation’s (GME) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America Corporation set a $37.00 price target on Gamestop Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Vetr downgraded Gamestop Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $24.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Gamestop Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamestop Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) traded up 0.57% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,412 shares. Gamestop Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company earned $1.96 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Gamestop Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 102.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 180,696 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gamestop Corporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamestop Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Gamestop Corporation

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

