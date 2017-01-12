Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold Corporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.82 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Kinross Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FY2018 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Decreased by Analyst” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-kinross-gold-corporation-kgc-decreased-by-analyst/1149817.html.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) traded up 1.632% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.425. 5,364,379 shares of the company traded hands. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.26 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Kinross Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $910.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,569,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,537,000 after buying an additional 2,347,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,393,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after buying an additional 3,788,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 114.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,614,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,518,000 after buying an additional 11,533,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,102,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,056,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,599,000 after buying an additional 1,186,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation is gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. Its segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

