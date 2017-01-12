FY2018 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Stock analysts at CLSA increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday. CLSA analyst R. Rutschow now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $24.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.85. CLSA also issued estimates for BlackRock’s FY2019 earnings at $27.70 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.16. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.54. The company had a trading volume of 202,795 shares. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $280.55 and a 12-month high of $399.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.84 and its 200 day moving average is $365.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Demchak purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.11 per share, with a total value of $409,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,332. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $44,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $2.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $9.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

