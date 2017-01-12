Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Stock analysts at CLSA decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note issued on Monday. CLSA analyst D. Lipschitz now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.57.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm earned $605 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-kansas-city-southern-issued-by-clsa-ksu/1150254.html.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. 1,755,363 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 56.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

