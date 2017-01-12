FY2017 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Boosted by Leerink Swann

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the firm will earn $8.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.06. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2018 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business earned $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 461,238 shares. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 361.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. Its segment is acute care hospital services and behavioral healthcare services.

