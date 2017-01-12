FY2017 EPS Estimates for Dow Chemical Company (The) Reduced by Analyst (DOW)

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research report issued on Sunday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the firm will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dow Chemical Company (The)’s FY2018 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.26 on Wednesday. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 38.1% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 262.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 303,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 219,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 70.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 340,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 514,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

