FY2017 Earnings Estimate for BB&T Corporation Issued By Jefferies Group (BBT)

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for BB&T Corporation in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BB&T Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of BB&T Corporation from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of BB&T Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,945 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. BB&T Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.08.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other BB&T Corporation news, insider Brantley J. Standridge sold 19,873 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $777,630.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,869.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulkner sold 2,616 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $102,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $780,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 694.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

