FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Otonomy, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($3.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.86). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) opened at 16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $501.22 million. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Otonomy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Otonomy by 411.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otonomy by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Otonomy news, insider Carl Lebel sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $191,993.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,928.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company has developed a technology referred to as sustained-exposure that is designed to deliver drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a local administration.
