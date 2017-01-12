Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank AG set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Commerzbank AG set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Securities set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.27 ($92.92).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) opened at 76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €67.50 and a one year high of €85.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.95.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

