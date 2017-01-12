Fred’s, Inc. (FRED) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Fred’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Fred’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fred’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Fred’s in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 16.93 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $633.50 million. Fred’s has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fred’s will post ($0.50) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/freds-inc-fred-upgraded-to-equal-weight-at-stephens/1149582.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fred’s’s dividend payout ratio is -18.32%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Dely sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $80,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $4,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 5,533,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $109,830,149.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fred’s by 198.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fred’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fred's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fred's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.