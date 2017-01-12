Franklin Covey Company (FC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Franklin Covey Company’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $23.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Franklin Covey Company an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Franklin Covey Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) opened at 19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Covey Company has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company earned $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Franklin Covey Company had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $32,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,274.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Company during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Company during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 73.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Company by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

