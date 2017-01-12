NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Francis Salway acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($49.25) per share, for a total transaction of £50,625 ($61,565.12).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4137.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.00 billion. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,863.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,014.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Francis Salway Acquires 1,250 Shares of NEXT plc (NXT) Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/francis-salway-acquires-1250-shares-of-next-plc-nxt-stock/1148943.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,485 ($54.54) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Haitong Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($71.75) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.37) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Investec reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($59.59) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,350 ($65.06) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($57.79).

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.