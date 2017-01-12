Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stake Lowered by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FL. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 25.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 455.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,945 shares. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Canaccord Genuity set a $79.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

In related news, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 6,659 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $482,045.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

