FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

FMC Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered FMC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on FMC Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Griffin Securities raised FMC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 target price on FMC Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FMC Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) opened at 36.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. FMC Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. FMC Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. FMC Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Technologies will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FMC Technologies by 4,328.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,108,000 after buying an additional 4,154,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,891,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 295.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,351,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,757,000 after buying an additional 1,756,327 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Technologies by 6,824.5% in the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,391,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 1,371,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,203,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Technologies Company Profile

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

