FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FLIR Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded down 1.48% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,807 shares. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $405.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

