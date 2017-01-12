Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) received a $55.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 40.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.03. Five Below has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

