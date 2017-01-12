FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Mick Barker bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £115.50 ($140.46).

Mick Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mick Barker bought 589 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £606.67 ($737.77).

On Monday, December 12th, Mick Barker bought 112 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £115.36 ($140.29).

On Thursday, November 10th, Mick Barker bought 106 shares of FirstGroup plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £115.54 ($140.51).

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) opened at 103.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.54. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.55 and a 12 month high of GBX 116.10. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/firstgroup-plc-fgp-insider-mick-barker-purchases-110-shares/1148969.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGP. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC lowered FirstGroup plc to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a report on Friday, November 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on FirstGroup plc from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 141 ($1.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on FirstGroup plc from GBX 146 ($1.78) to GBX 168 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 118.23 ($1.44).

About FirstGroup plc

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.