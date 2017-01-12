FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Position Decreased by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344,007 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 914.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 6.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation by 122.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 4,247,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $13.06 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

In other news, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $161,472.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $204,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $705,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy Corporation

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

